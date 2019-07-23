Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The serving overseer, the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he wishes the incoming ministers the best as they pilot the affairs of the nation.

Bakare spoke with our correspondent following the disclosure of the ministerial list forwarded to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The vice-presidential candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in the 2011 general election also asked God to give the incoming ministers, the grace and wisdom to make President Buhari’s second term better than the first.

Recall that Bakare had in April 2019, called on President Buhari to appoint the best, the brightest and the fittest into his cabinet to move the nation forward.

But when our correspondent sought his opinion, Bakare said: “That was my opinion and I am entitled to it and the person who has the yam and the knife has decided. So be it!”

Asked how he felt about the list, Bakare said: “I don’t have any feelings. My feelings are my feelings. I don’t have any feelings at all. I wish them the best and may God grant them grace and wisdom to make the second term better than the first.”

Also asked if he was disappointed with the list, Bakare further said it was those who were not appointed that will be disappointed.

Further asked if he was sure that the incoming ministers would make the second term of President Buhari better than his first tenure, Bakare said his confidence was in God Almighty who created Nigeria and will not let the nation suffer.