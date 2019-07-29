Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Uchenna Okogbuo said there is nothing exciting about the new ministerial nominees.

He said most of them were people who have failed in both their private and public capacities.

“I have deep reservation on the ministerial list. There is really nothing to be excited about. When I saw it, what came to my mind was in a country of over 200 million people, is this the best we could afford? This government is behaving as if we are short of talent in the country. Some of the new ministers are former governors who failed woefully in their states. How can somebody who failed as a governor with all the money and executive powers at his disposal succeed as a minister? Even some of the ministers who were returned did not make much impact in their ministries during their first tenure, so what magic are we expecting them to make this time around? So, the list does not inspire hope and confidence in Nigerians. It fell short of what Nigerians need at this point that we are at cross road as a people.