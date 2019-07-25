Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Angry supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo State chapter, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a minister representing the state.

The group, under the aegis of Ondo APC Solidarity, led by Gbenga Bojuwomi, in a statement, accused Alasoadura of anti-party activities

It alleged that Alasoadura is working closely with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to foist Action Alliance (AA) in Ondo State.

The group called on President Buhari to replace him with an APC loyalist whose love cut across all the 18 councils of the state.

They also enjoined the Ahmed Lawan-led Senate to halt his confirmation, pending the resolution from presidency in consultation with loyal party members from Ondo State.

Expressing surprise that President Buhari failed to live up to his promise to nominate not only those he was familiar with, but loyal members of the party, the group claimed that he was among those who connived with the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, in the Eighth Senate to pervert the policies of the APC-led administration.

Alleging that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State had a hand in the nomination of Alasoadura to achieve his political goal, the group further warned that his nomination was tantamount to a deliberate attempt to flourish the AA and also to make the APC redundant in Ondo State.

“In fact, anytime he is sighted with Akeredolu in Ondo State, we shall give him the treatment he deserves. Governor Fayemi is the architect of the problem we are facing now in Ondo State. He gave advice to Governor Akeredolu to form AA, so that if President Buhari loses they can all fall back to that, simply because of his Ill-fated 2023 presidential ambition.

“He was actively involved in confusing Mr. President for the choice of Alasoadura, their plan is to build the new party, AA, before 2023.

“It is also obvious that all the hints and good advice given to Mr. President and APC national chairman on Ondo issue have met stubborn resistance and was viewed as a challenge and disloyalty to the authority.

“The present state of uncertainty and stagnation in Ondo APC must not be permitted to degenerate into suppression and retrogression, knowing too well that in a year from now, Ondo State would be going into its governorship election with a very stiff opposition because the governor and his cohorts have virtually turned the state into PDP state. So, we need a loyal party man who can actually bring people together and form a stronger bond of unity in APC in Ondo State.

“We feel duty bound to use the opportunities and resources we have as a ruling party at our disposal to restore hope in the minds of Ondo people and renew the aspiration that we can, as people/party, reward loyalty and hard work, not rewarding the betrayals in APC.

“Since the nomination as everybody can feel it, Ondo State has been thrown into state hopelessness and mourning mood over the choice of Alasoadura,” the group said.