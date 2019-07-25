Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The South East APC Advocacy Group (SEAG) has said the ministerial nominee of President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the best selection and appointments ever made in the South East so far.

In a statement issued yesterday, in Umuahia, by the National Coordinator of the group, Ben Ezinma, the group expressed gratitude to President Buhari over the ministerial nomination from the South East.

“This is one of the best selections and appointments ever made in the South East so far because of the quality of the persons involved. Secondly, it reflects the interest, desire and wishes of millions of APC members and non members of Igbo extraction. This will mark the beginning of a robust relationship between the South East people and the president, because Igbo are now happier.

“The past performance, track records, credibility, ability, integrity, dedication and commitment of the nominees in their former duties and assignments must have contributed to this offer.

“They are indeed the finest personalities and the best brains who belong to A1 class. Furthermore, we urge nominees and appointees to always remember that reward for hard work is more work,” the group said.