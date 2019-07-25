Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of Mamman Sale as ministerial nominee from the state.

Chairman of the party, Alhaji Ibrahim El-sudi, said the party leadership was satisfied with the choice owing to his steadfast loyalty in the APC.

He said his nomination will strengthen the party in the state to do better.

He appealed to persons who sought positions but did not get to close ranks for the overall interest of APC, Taraba State and the nation.

“The APC family is happy with the choice. He has been with Buhari since he started contesting the presidential elections and today he is favoured, it is a thing of joy for the APC family in Taraba State.

“The man has proved he is a committed party man, loyal APC and President Buhari’s supporter. The whole state is happy,” he started.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the party in the state, Mr. Aaron Artimas said Buhari has given the people of Taraba the best choice.

“Apart from being one of the most senior members of the APC in the state, Sale has been fully involved in building the party even before the merger exercise that produced APC.

He has been a member of both the Integrity and Unity forums, which fought for the consolidation of the party that gave birth to APC and the wonderful performance of the party in the 2019 general elections.

“As a highly connected party leader, he is most qualified to ensure proper representation for Taraban.

The Taraba State APC welcomes the nomination with great excitement and look forward to his confirmation by the Senate,” he said.