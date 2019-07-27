Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

National Centre for Women Development,( NCWD) has lampooned the list of ministerial nominees released by President Mohammadu Buhari, saying women are not sufficiently represented.

NCWD Director General, Mary Ekpere-Eta who briefed newsmen yesterday in Abuja ahead of a 3-day workshop for the empowerment and entrepreneurship growth of rural dwellers, especially women, jointly organized with Peace Advocacy and Community Development Initiative (PACDI), said President Buhari reneged on his promise about giving women 35% appointment during his campaign.

Represented by the Director, Training and Development, Maimuna Mari Yangora, she, however, appreciated the President for those he nominated, still appealed for the appointment of more women in other areas. She said: “The number of women in the ministerial list is very small but hope with time it will increase because we need more women in other appointments.