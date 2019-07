Fred Itua, Abuja

A minister nominee from Edo State, Osagie Ehanire, was missing in action. He is one of the nominees currently facing confirmation hearing in the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly.

When he was called by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to climb to the podium for screening, he was nowhere to be found. No reason was given for his absence.

The Senate, thereafter, adjourned the screening exercise till 4 pm to continue.