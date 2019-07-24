The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Lagos State Chapter, on Wednesday applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for replacing most of his first-term cabinet members with new hands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president’s list of 43 ministerial nominees was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

The list of the nominees showed that Buhari returned only 12 former ministers who worked with him in his first-term and brought in 31 new ones.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by its State Coordinator, Mr Abdulwaheed Odunuga and its Secretary, Mr Adekunle Aderibigbe in Lagos congratulated all the ministerial nominees.

“We are highly delighted with the president’s decision to relieve most of the members of his old cabinet in order to give way for the “Next Level” that passionate patriotic citizens voted for.

“We had waited patiently for this moment with the belief that the necessary background check would have been carried out to affirm the personality of these patriotic men and women.

“The nominees, we believe, are ready for the great task to take the affairs, growth and development of the nation to the president’s next level vision,” the group said.

The youth leaders expressed great satisfaction with the calibre of men and women who made the lists.

“We are also glad that our visionary leaders like Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, and Adeleke Mamora made the list.

“We are glad that Rahmatu Tijjani, Lai Mohammed and several others made the honourable list.

“We implore the Federal Government to take the leadership matters of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) very seriously and urgently to ensure none of these MDAs fall short of expectation,’’ the organisation said.

According to the BYO, there is currently a huge gap to fill in the information and orientation space for the country to control crimes and violence.

The group said that this had become imperative to awaken the consciousness of the citizens to play their patriotic roles, condemn and report all immoral acts.

“We also want to call on all Nigerians, most especially the elected and appointed ones, to brace up for the challenge ahead while treating matters with all urgency to solve problems and deliver beyond expectations.

“Nigeria will only be taken seriously in the world only when we show this with our actions. So God help us all,” the group said.

Buhari’s reappointed ministers are Babatunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Hadi Sirika, Zainab Ahmed, Lai Mohammed, Chris Ngige, Adamu Adamu, Abubakar Malami, Godfrey Onyeama, Ogbonnaya Onu, Osagie Enahire, Suleiman Adamu, and Mohammed Bello.

Those not reappointed are Okechukwu Enelamah, Udoma Udo Udoma, Heineken Lokpobiri, Audu Ogbeh and Usani Uguru.

Others are Ibe Kachikwu, Anthony Anwuka, Stephen Ocheni, Abdulrahman Dambazau, Abubakar Bwari, Cladius Daramola, Isaac Adewole, Adebayo Shittu, Solomon Dalong, Aisha Abubakar and Mansur Dan Ali. (NAN)