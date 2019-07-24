Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Angry supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ondo State chapter have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of Senator Tayo Alasoadura as a Minister representing Ondo State.

The group, under the aegis of Ondo APC Solidarity Group, led by Gbenga Bojuwomi, in a statement accused Alasoadura of anti-party activities for working closely with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to foist the Action Alliance (AA) party on Ondo State.

The group called on the President to replace Alasoadura with an APC loyalist whose support cuts across all the 18 local councils of the southwestern state.

It also enjoined the Senator Ahmed Lawan-led Senate to halt Alasoadura’s confirmation pending the resolution from presidency in consultation with loyal party members of the party from Ondo State.

Expressing surprise that President Buhari purpotedly failed to live up to his promise to nominate not only those he was familiar with but loyal members of the party, the group claimed that Alasoadura was among those who connived with former Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki in the 8th Senate to obstruct the policies of the APC administration.

Alleging that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State had a hand in the nomination of Alasoadura to achieve his political goals, the group further warned that his nomination was tantamount to a deliberate attempt to flourish the AA and make the APC redundant in Ondo State.

Its statement reads:

“In fact, anytime he is cited with Akeredolu in Ondo State, we shall give him the treatment he deserves. Governor Fayemi is the architect of the problem we are facing now in Ondo State. He gave advise to Governor Akeredolu to form AA, so that if President Buhari loses they can all fall back to that, simply because of his Ill-fated 2023 Presidential ambition.

“He was actively involved in confusing Mr President for the choice of Alasoadura, their plan is to build the new party AA before 2023.

“It is also obvious that all the hints and good advise given to Mr President and APC National Chairman on Ondo issues have met stubborn resistance and was viewed as a challenge and disloyalty to the authority.

“The present state of uncertainty and stagnation in Ondo APC must not be permitted to degenerate into suppression and retrogression, knowing too well that in a year from now Ondo State would be going into its governorship election with a very stiff opposition because the governor and his cohorts have virtually turned the state into a PDP state. So, we need a loyal party man who can actually bring people together and form a stronger bond of unity in APC in Ondo State.

“We feel duty bound to use the opportunities and resources we have as a ruling party at our disposal to restore hope in the minds of Ondo people and renew the aspiration that we can as people/party reward loyalty and hard work, not rewarding the betrayals in APC.

“Since the nomination… Ondo State has been thrown into hopelessness, mourning… over the choice of Senator Alasoadura.”