Former Senate President Ken Nnamani has hailed the re-appointment of the immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

Nnamani positively compared Onyeama’s re-appointment to putting a round peg in a round hole.

The former Senate President added that Onyeama’s appointment is one of the best out of the 43 ministerial nominees released by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

Nnamani’s comments come amidst criticism from the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Mr Ben Nwoye over the re-appointment of Onyeama, a former Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).

“I think it is one of the best appointments made by Mr President. One, he is very excellent. Mr President is putting a round peg in a round hole,” Nnamani said.

“Onyeama, not only that he is from a noble family, he is a complete, upright gentleman, totally well brought up and knowledgeable in foreign affairs matters.

“There is nobody I know of from my place that could have done that job better than himself. Nobody! I am saying this with all sense of sincerity and unity of purpose.”

On the 43 ministerial nominees, Nnamani said that the President did his home work, praising the list as excellent.

According to Nnamani, “The onus is on the people now to prove that the trust reposed in them is well placed.”

On the capability of the nominees to turn things around for the good of the country, Nnamani said the weight and challenge was on the nominees to prove themselves worthy of their nomination.

Nnamani added: “If after going through the Senate confirmation hearing and they are fully approved of, it is for them to prove that the President made an excellent choice.

“As far as I am concerned, it is a winning team. It is very good.”