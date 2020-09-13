Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, for organising a successful Ministers’ Retreat, in Abuja last week.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, in a letter he personally signed, said he was ”very impressed” with the SGF’s performance at the retreat, hailing his organisational competence and comprehensive speech delivered on the beginning of the second day of the Retreat.

Excerpts from the letter:

”I am writing to personally recognise your competence and commend the way you organised and led the Ministers’ Retreat.

”The intellectual inputs by the Panel, Chaired by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed were remarkable.

”The benefits derived from the Committees discussions were enormous and the added values to the Ministers’ and Permanent Secretaries’ experiences very much appreciated.

”Your comprehensive speech at the beginning of the second day of the Retreat proved your capacity and experience. For those of us who missed the first day of the Retreat, the speech adequately prepared us for the second and final day of the occasion.

”I am happy to write this short letter of appreciation to you because, I am very impressed with your performance at the Retreat.”