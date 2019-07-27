Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, on Saturday said the ongoing screening for ministerial nominees by the Senate is not enough to really know the antecedents of those that have been nominated to serve as ministers during the ongoing second term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Anti-graft agencies, such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), should be authorised to screen the ministerial nominees the way the Senate has been doing.

The Senate had on Wednesday July 24 commenced screening for the 43 persons nominated for ministerial appointments by Buhari and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the screening would be completed on Tuesday, July 30.

Maharaj Ji made the call during a press conference to mark his 39th year anniversary that he “arrived the world, precisely the shores of Nigeria in 1980 with the true original name of the creator known and called Maharaj Ji,” held at Satguru Maharaj Ji Village, Kilometre 10, Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He explained that the screening by the anti-graft agencies would allow the nominees to clear themselves of any financial crime or any corrupt practice before the general public and would at the same time boost the confidence of Nigerians in those that will form Buhari’s cabinet.

Fielding questions on the security challenges besetting Nigeria, he advocated establishment of state police and return to culture and tradition in order to have adequate security, saying the menace of insecurity became overwhelming because people have disconnected from the sources of culture and tradition in ensuring protection of lives and property.

Maharaj Ji, who said he has been talking about divine knowledge since he came to the shores of Nigeria in 1980 and that he has a mission to save the world from Nigeria, enjoined President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘wake up’ and use the instrumentality of government to apprehend those that have embezzled money in the country, including bank managers that connived with government officials to perpetrate the financial crimes, saying the current administration should embark on house-to-house search for the looted funds.

“We need the President to wake up and chase people now. All the monies that have been held by people in their homes, he should go from one house to the other to recover them. Nigeria must be saved. He has to chase bank managers. He should go to court,” he stated.

Maharaj Ji stated further that in the past 39 years, “we have helped to block the possibility of a world war that could lead to this precipice by increasing the photons of light into the earth stratosphere, eliminating some old illogical bogus dogmas, rites and so on about the creator like reading books to know Allah, God, Chineke, Yahweh, Tetragrammaton and so on, going through rituals, rites, fasting, but we don’t read books to enjoy the Sun, moon, stars, water, Fire, earth, and so on.

“We have broken the age long hatred among religious groups for them to know that the creator did not ask anybody to fight for him and the only religion of the creator is love. The world peace is possible when all of us realise the true name of the creator as Maharaj, which enables man to have access to the immeasurable, unquantifiable, humongous, scientific and technological data hidden in our souls, which is the sole representative of the creator within man.”