Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Minister-designate and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva has commended Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Henry Seriake Dickson for his show of sportsmanship by rallying round him during his ministerial screening by the Nigerian Senate.

Dickson and Sylva had been bitter political foes over the years and in a rare political gesture the former had congratulated the latter and urged Bayelsa Senators at the Senate not to oppose his nomination.

Sylva in a press statement by his media assistant Bokuru Julius said the “message from the Bayelsa Senators Caucus was well received, as was the statement of congratulations by the state government spokesperson”.

According to him “sportsmanship has never been better exhibited” adding that chief Sylva being a “passionate advocate of a Bayelsa with a united goal for peace and oneness, is appreciative of this.”

Sylva who noted that the state would be better off from the political rivalry that had dominated its politics for some years encouraged Governor Dickson to finish strong in office.

The statement in part “It appears the loosening stranglehold of godfathers is producing a new improved Governor Dickson. Sylva believes that Bayelsa State will be better off without the political shenanigans of yesterday’s-men grandstanding as know-all.

With this positivity, inclusiveness and vigour, Bayelsa state would have soared to enviable heights by now. Sylva urges Dickson to remain positive and focused for the remainder of his tenure as the common enemy of the Bayelsa people are the forces whose patronage comes from planned backwardness

Sylva thanks the good people of Bayelsa state for their unyielding support and wishes a smoother conclusion of the restoration administration”