Fred Itua, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, representing AMAC/ Bwari Federal Constituency of FCT in the National Assembly, Micah Jiba, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set an example for other administrations by nominating an indigene of Abuja for a ministerial position.

Jiba who made this call in Abuja, challenging President Buhari that if no government in Nigeria has ever nominated an indigene of Abuja since the return of democratic government, he should be the first to set the example.

The lawmaker said he could not believe that the name of an indigene of FCT was not part of the ministerial nominees sent to the Senate.

However, he called on the natives not to lose hope, because President Buhari would correct the mistake and forward the name of an indigene to the Senate.

“He should prove to the world that he is different, that if for the 16 years of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration without an indigene of Abuja nominated as minister, he is the president for all Nigerians and will carry everyone along by nominating somebody from the FCT as a minister.

“President Buhari is a listening president and I believe he will listen to the clamour of our people by giving us a ministerial slot. FCT natives should remain calm and wait for that time to come and it will come soon by the grace of God. There is no way one indigene cannot be nominated for minister in the FCT; in fact the FCT is overdue for it,” he said.

“We will ensure that we come out with some motions that will be favourable to the people of FCT and the oversight functions that have been given to us to perform in the FCT. We will do it very well and ensure that there are positive results. My people should expect the dividends of democracy from me to their doorstep by the grace of God,” he added.