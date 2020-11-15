The shambolic 4-4 result recorded by the Super Eagles against Sierra Leone in Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has, once again, brought to the fore the incompetence and technical inefficiency of Coach Gernot Rohr.

What transpired in the game, where the Eagles squandered a 4-0 lead to draw 4-4, has given credence to Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare’s position that Rohr lacks the technical competence to manage a big team like the Super Eagles.

This result has raised fundamental questions on the continued retention of a coach who does not appear to be better than indigenous coaches.