Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration winds down and another begins on May 29, ministers have been given till April 24 to submit all pending memos.

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered ministers, departments and agencies to submit a comprehensive “status reports on policies, programs and projects” by April 24.

This was even as cabinet members have been informed that the “9th and 10th meetings of the Federal Executive Counci have been rescheduled to Thursday, April 25 and Thursday, May 2, respectively,” in view of the Easter break and May Day celebrations.

They are to ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to the Council meeting are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, next week.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement, yesterday, that: “As the first term of the president winds down, he has asked for comprehensive “status reports on policies, programmes and projects” from cabinet members on their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

“These reports have Wednesday, April 24, as deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice President.

“A circular to this effect, issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also requested members of the Federal Executive Council to “ensure that all outstanding memoranda they intend to present to FEC are submitted to the Cabinet Affairs Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, not later than Tuesday, April 30.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance has given sensitive agencies under her ministry till April 23 to submit handover notes

The directive was handed down to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), the Accountant General of the Federation and 12 other heads of agencies under the Ministry of Finance to submit their handover notes latest by April 23.

The directive was contained in an April 8 circular with reference no: FMF/PSSD/HON/32.

The circular was signed by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed.

According to the circular, permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial departments and the Auditor General of the Federation were also directed to send in their handover briefs. Others affected by the circular include, the Debt Management Office, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation (NDIC), National Insurance Commission, Investment and Security Tribunal, National Economic Reconstruction Fund, Nigeria Export Import Bank, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Development Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

The minister revealed that the development was to ensure comprehensive hand-over notes for the smooth and effective transition to the in-coming administration on May 29.

The handover notes, she further noted, are to be prepared in soft copies, hard copies as must contain lists of files under the custody of all the MDAs.

All handover notes should be submitted to the permanent secretary (special duties) on or before April, 23, 2019. Ensure full compliance,” a part of the memo read.