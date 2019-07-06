Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Nigerians may have to wait for another two weeks for the much-awaited list of ministerial nominees, expected to be sent to the Senate for screening and approval by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saturday Sun gathered that the President is already putting finishing touches to the list, which he has kept strictly to himself to avoid leakage and unnecessary bickering among members of the ruling party.

“It is almost certain that the list of ministerial nominees would be forwarded to the Senate in two weeks time. This is to allow the president check and crosscheck the people he is going to work with in his second and final term in office”, a presidential source stated on Friday.

Meanwhile, the President has approved the re-appointment of Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Malam Abba Kyari as Chief of Staff (COS) to the President.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement said both appointments take effect from May 29, 2019. Both Mustapha and Kyari have continued in office despite the expiration of Buhari’s first tenure.

Their appointment is the second President Buhari would make since his swearing in on May 29. The President on Wednesday made his first appointment one month after he was sworn-in. He had appointed Sunday Aghaeze and Bayo Omoboriowo as his Personal Assistants in charge of photography.

In the same vein, the President has approved the appointment of 11 personal staff. Shehu in another statement said the appointments also took effect from May 29, 2019.

Those appointed are Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events), Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties), Dr.Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi as Personal Physician to the President, AmbassyLawal Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol and Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President).

Others are Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping), Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance and Administration), Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties) and Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties).

Also appointed are Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer) and Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer), who have earlier been appointed.

Former governor of Abia state and Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Mr. Boss Mustapha and Mallam Abba Kyari on their re-appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Staff to the President respectively.

Lauding President Buhari for the re-appointments, Kalu stressed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led-federal government will continue to work assiduously to improve the well being of Nigerians.

According to the former governor, President Buhari is desirious to take Nigeria to enviable heights. Kalu while describing the re-appointments of Mustapha and Kyari as timely, urged the newly re-appointed SGF and CoS to sustain their good works.

In a statement signed by his media office on Friday, the former governor stated that the duo of Mustapha and Kyari will continue to complement the efforts of President Buhari in taking Nigeria to the next level.

He said, “ the re-appointments of Mr.Boss Mustapha and Alhaji Abba Kyari as Secretary to the Government and Chief of Staff to the President respectively is a welcome development.

“The duo of Mustapha and Kyari have the pedigree to work in their designated roles. Having been part of the President’s winning team all along, the newly re-appointed SGF and CoS have the expertise to continue to discharge their duties and responsibilities passionately and diligently. I commend President Buhari for re-appointing the duo of Mustapha and Kyari’’.

While wishing the newly re-appointed officials continued success in their roles, Kalu urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Buhari -led government.