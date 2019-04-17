Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

As President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office prepares to wind down by May 29, ministers in the cabinet have been given till ending of April to submit all pending memos on their desks.

The memos are to be submitted to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, a top presidency source who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said.

The source who said the cabinet would continue till few days to May 29, said there were several pending memos of importance which explained why the Federal Executive Council meetings had been holding for long hours.

According to the source, “FEC meeting will continue till May because there are backlogs of memos to be attended to before the end of this administration.”

Another source told our correspondent that the cabinet would last till May 22.