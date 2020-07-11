The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has appealed the ruling of an Abuja High Court in favour of Engineer Ibrahim Gusau against the Olamide George-led board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Special Adviser to the Minister on Sports, John Joshua Akanji, who made the disclosure, yesterday, said the Director, Legal Services in the ministry, Barrister Mohamed Danjuma, confirmed that an appeal, with the suit number CA/ABJ/ CV/ 518/ 2020, has been filed at the Court of Appeal on the matter.

He said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and three others are the Appellants, while Ibrahim Gusau is the Respondent.

“The time to file our brief of arguments has started running from July 8, 2020, when record was transmitted to the Court of Appeal from the Federal High Court and the Respondent has been served. The Appellants are already set to file their briefs, so that the matter can be given accelerated hearing by the Court of Appeal,” Akanji quoted Danjuma in a statement, yesterday.

“In tandem with ethical best practices, parties are expected to maintain status quo ante, pending the hearing and determination of this matter before the Court of Appeal,” the statement further read.

Mohammed had described Justice Chikere’s ruling as only declarative as it did not award damages or make any specific order.