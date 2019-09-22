The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says it would explore a “viable working partnership’’ with the National Communications Commission (NCC) to lift at least, 10 million Nigerian youths out of poverty.

Mr Ramon Balogun, Assistant Director of Information in the ministry, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Balogun said that the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare disclosed this during a send forth in his honour by the NCC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dare was formerly an Executive Commissioner at the commission.

He said the ministry would work with NCC to close the unemployment gap in the country through knowledge based application of digital skills in programming.

“Other ways of communication technology that can impart and enhance capacity building of our youths for self-employment and start-up entrepreneurship will also be explored and considered,’’ he said.

He expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari who found him worthy of a ministerial appointment and for giving him the opportunity to serve in the ministry.

Prof. Garba Dambatta, NCC Executive Vice Chairman, presented an award of recognition to the minister at the ceremony.(NAN)