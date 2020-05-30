The Ministry of Health in Enugu State has announced one new confirmed COVID-19 positive case, bringing the number in the state to 19.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Enugu.

Obi also said that five old cases were discharged from the state isolation and treatment centre after tested negative to the dreaded virus.

He said that the state is now left with six active cases, having discharged 13 patients.

“One more positive case has been confirmed in the state.

“Total number of cases for Enugu State is now 19, with six active cases and 13 discharged.

“The new COVID-19 patient (Case 19) is a 40-year-old female, who hails from Igbo-Etiti LGA.

“The patient had returned home from Lagos State in violation of the restriction order on inter-state movement,’’ the commissioner said.

According to him, the ministry of health is providing treatment for the existing cases, responding to emergency alerts, carrying out contact tracing and following up on suspects.

He urged the public to strictly adhere to the directives of the Federal and Enugu State governments as well as the public health advisories of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and the state ministry of health. (NAN)