Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR) and the Department of Petroleum (DPR) will formally launch the National Gas Transportation Network Code on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the 3rd edition of Nigeria International Petroleum Summit taking place in Abuja.

The Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code, which is critical to government’s objective in firming up the country’s domestic gas obligation as well as promoting export. The network code which will ensure that the wrong quality gas does not go into the pipeline in addition to guaranteeing gas pipeline integrity, open access to pipeline and common understanding on metering.

“The review of the Network Code licensing framework and development of all its ancillary agreements have been firmed”, says DPR.

The code will also provide a uniform platform in terms of guidelines for agreements between buyers and sellers which will ensure transparency and eliminate existing bottlenecks. It is a major policy thrust of the government to unlock the potential of gas as a resource and revenue earner for Nigeria which President Buhari and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva are very passionate about.

Immediately after the launch of the National Gas Transportation Network Code at NIPS, a panel session to be moderated by Saidu Mohammed will drill deeper the understanding of policy by stakeholders will follow suit. The panelists include; Abel Nsa DPR; Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA); Mrs Maryam Shehu, OPTS and Dr Salihu Jamari, Managing Director, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC).

According to the DPR in its latest report, Nigeria’s natural gas reserves has been on the increase from 2013 and is projected to continue to grow at a conservative rate of about 1.0%. It said the reserves volume of the operated deep-water acreages in Nigeria is about 21% of the country’s total reserves of liquid hydrocarbons (7.746 BillionBbls/37.002BillionBbls) . Yet the acreages accounted for about 36.08% of the Nation’s total production in 2018.