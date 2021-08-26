The Ministry of Women Affairs, on Wednesday in Uyo, honoured some state delegates for actively participating in the 21st regular National Council Meeting on Women Affairs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abia was honoured for punctuality at the meeting, while Oyo, Sokoto, Benue and Akwa Ibom were honoured for showing enthusiasm and participating actively at the meeting.

Olufunsho Adebiyi, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, stated that all the states were honoured for their valuable contributions from the beginning of the technical session on Monday to the end of the meeting on Wednesday.

NAN also reports that all the honoured states were presented with certificates, as well as an undisclosed wrapped prices.

Meanwhile, delegates toured some notable places in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom capital, where artistic materials were being produced under the state’s cottage industry scheme.

Delegates were also taken to Dakarda Cottage Industry where tissue papers, toothpicks and pencils were produced with bamboo and colour, as well as the production of plastic buckets.

At the Dakarda Cottage Industry, the General Manager, Mr Teddy Thomas told NAN that the bamboos used for production were locally sourced.

He said that they were using bamboos for tissue production, which is quite different from the usual paper materials used by other companies.

The delegates also visited Akwa Ibom Technology Incubation Centre which produces chocolate custard, vanilla custard, spices, yoghurt, bottled water, plantain floor, cocoyam floor, beans floor and carwash soap.

Others products of the centre include shampoo, hair conditioner, perfume, baby and hairs cream and chalk.

The delegates encouraged employees to be committed and not to compromise the standards of their products while projecting made in Nigeria goods to the outside world.

NAN reports that the Women Affair Ministry oversees the activities of the National Women Council. (NAN)