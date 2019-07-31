Paul Erewuba

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) has commended Chief Superintendent of Police Abubakar Yakubu-led Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN) for having a working constitution ahead of the deadline to sports federations to produce a working constitution for the members. The representative of the sports ministry, Mrs. Nkana Mbora made the commendation during the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Media Centre of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

She also gave special commendation to CSP Abubakar Yakubu for not only providing a working constitution for his people, but for his charismatic leadership, which was responsible for the fast growth of Kickboxing in the country, and the return of the sport to the National Sports Festival (NSF) holding in Benin, Edo State next year.

She noted that the infighting, which was the hallmark of Nigeria Kickboxing, is now a thing of the past and gave kudos to CSP Abubakar Yakubu for sanitising the sport.