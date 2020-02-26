In line with its resolve to encourage public private partnership and turning sports into a viable business, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has entered into an agreement with Nilayo Sports Management Limited, as the official marketer of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Minister, Sunday Dare.

In his remarks, the minister said: “We gave them the marketing rights, having considered the profiles and track records of several other marketing companies. We feel that Nilayo has what it takes to market team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.”

In his response, Bukola Olopade commended the ministry, under the leadership of Mr. Dare, saying his arrival signals the best time for sports entrepreneurs. He promised that the target given to the minister would be met and possibly surpassed.

He also applauded the minister’s Adopt-An-Athlete initiative, which he said is gaining ground, assuring that he would work round the clock to ensure that enough funds are raised for Team Nigeria, in line with the agreements reached.