Emma Jemegah

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has clarified that it was not part of the meeting of the Nigeria Football Federation, club owners and other stakeholders convened to decide on how best to end the ongoing season, which was put on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister had directed the NFF to come up with the best possible options to end the league, in the spirit of fair play and justice.

In a statement, yesterday, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, said: “Following a virtual meeting presided over by the Honourable

Minister on Monday, the ministry directed that an enlarged meeting of the stakeholders be convened to deliberate, agree and find a way forward and NFF should revert to the ministry. “Although the ministry was invited, it decided to exclude itself to enable the stakeholders thrash out the critical issues and revert to the ministry. The final decision on the league would be guided by the COVID-19 protocols and infrastructure.

The minister had taken a bold decision by advising the federal government to postpone the Edo National Sports Festival earlier scheduled for March 20-April 1 due to the pandemic.