The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, on Friday, reinstated president of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Chris Okonkwo, prematurely retired from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The SSAEAC president had been retired by the former managing director of TCN, Usman Gur Mohammed, vide a letter dated April 24, 2020, an action that the union described as illegal, malicious and impunity- driven, and promptly challenged it.

The union, in a statement by Nnamdi Ajibo, on behalf of the general secretary, said, “We are glad that, after due investigation and review of our petitions, the honourable ministers of labour and power unanimously approved the reinstatement of Engr. Dr. Okonkwo to his position in TCN, with full payment of his entitlements. This was conveyed by another letter dated September 25, 2020.

“Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies hereby express appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief, represented by the honourable ministers (labour and power), permanent secretary (power), new managing director TCN, new executive directors and directors FMOP for principled and professional stance that culminated in the delivery of justice.”

The union equally expressed appreciation to the president and National Administative Council (NAC) members of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, National Executive Council of SSAEAC, all SSAEAC members and sympathizers for standing firm in pursuit of justice in the intervening five months.