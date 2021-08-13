This year’s convention of Ministry of Life, a.k.a City of Life Miracle Centre, christened 2021 Supernatural Harvest, will begin on Friday, August 13, with the theme: “Christ Our Life,” adopted from Col. 3:4. It is expected to end on Sunday, August 15, by 9am.

General overseer, Apostle Dr. Ngozi John Okwok, stated that Jesus, the essence of life, will show forth in every individual’s life who graces the event. Ministering are Apostle Ngozi John Okwok, Revd. Aderemi Adeyinka and Apostle Lawrence Achudume.

