(Constance Imasuen, NAN)

The Ministry of Power is to collaborate with the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) to improve power generation, transmission and distribution in the country.

Minister of Power Mr Sale Mamman made this known when he received the National Executive Members of the NSE in his office.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister,

Mamman called on Nigerian engineers to make innovations or designs for various engineering activities as a way of establishing their own standard.

”Nigeria cannot continue to rely on foreign designs because the country’s engineers have not established their own,” he said.

The minister lamed efficient transmission and distribution of electricity in the country on obsolete equipment.

Earlier, the President of the NSE, Mr Babagana Mohammed said that in view of the lingering epileptic power supply in the country, the society has constituted an Ad Hoc committee.

Mohammed said that the committee would carry out a holistic study and assessment of the problems associated with generation, transmission and distribution of power in Nigeria.

He said that the initiative was meant to compliment the efforts of government to truthfully revitalize the energy sector.

Mohammed said that the NSE and the ministry of power have a collective duty and responsibility to provide lasting solutions to power supply problem in Nigeria.

He said that the society has offered five years scholarships to some secondary school students.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Federal Government plans to inject N198.27 billion on various capital projects in the power sector across Nigeria in 2021.