From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation has granted the sum of five million naira to students of Marist College Yangoji Abuja for inventing the Sensebox and Aquabot device, monitoring devices for air and water pollution.

The presentation was made by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, at his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister said that with the feat achieved by the students, Nigeria is well-positioned to become a hub for creativity. He added that Nigeria will meet all her needs, rely less on imports and create wealth for the nation once becoming a creativity hub.

On intellectual property protection, he added that the ministry will patent the key innovation through one of its agencies – the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). He further said that the patenting will come at no cost to the school.

Dr Onu appealed to parents to motivate their children and make sure they inculcate values of hard work, respect and commitment which is the foundation of every child.

He urged the students to fly the Nigerian flag high at the upcoming virtual Students for Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) competition on August 13.

Earlier the President/CEO of the research team for Aquabot, Mabocha Sharon who is an SS3 student of Marist College said they are seeking the support of the ministry to patent their innovation.

She also added that they need financial support to help develop their innovation and build a science laboratory that could benefit other students.

