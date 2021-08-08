From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the change of name of the Ministry of Science and Technology to Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who made this known in Abuja, yesterday, said the change of name was to facilitate economic growth and global competitiveness as well as to make Nigeria a nation of innovators.

Onu explained that in 2017 the Federal Executive Council, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, approved the National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR 2017-2030).

He added that the new development would require the ministry to drive the Innovation Agenda by embarking on a branding campaign, in line with its expected mandate in ensuring productivity and economic growth.

His words: “We all know that there has been a missing link with the statutory responsibility of the ministry. Only science and technology cannot move the nation to its desired global competitiveness level. Hence, science, technology and innovation will spark off a demand-driven, knowledge-based economy, characterised by industry and service, research and development programmes, projects and activities within the STI ecosystem.

