The Ministry of Women Affairs, yesterday, awarded the Itoro Eze Anaba Mirable Centre Calabar, Cross River State for unrelentingly championing issues that change the narratives for women, children, and the vulnerable groups in society, including the girl child.

Presenting the award, at the event which was held in Abuja, on the heels of the 21″ National Council on Women Affairs, the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline K Tellen described the activities of the centre as a booster in driving the vision and aspirations of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Genda Agenda.

She added that the award was presented in recognition of the foundation’s work and commitment in supporting the activities of the ministry in changing the narratives for Women, Children, and the vulnerable groups, including the girl child.

She said, “On behalf of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and indeed Nigerian women, girls and children, I write to inform you of our assessment to acknowledge your commitment in supporting the activities of the Federal Ministry of Affairs in changing the narratives for Women, Children, and the vulnerable groups, including the girl child. The decision was made in recognition of your selfless and outstanding contributions to ending violence against and children, especially the girl child while promoting women’s participation in governance and decision making in addition to other various laudable initiatives you have embarked upon to improve their well being and livelihood.”

The ceremony was attended by representatives of Commissioners for Women Affairs from the 36 States, and the Federal Capital Territory as well as other stakeholders.