Ministry of Women Affairs, yesterday, awarded the Itoro Eze Anaba Mirable Centre Calabar, Cross River State for unrelentingly championing issues that change the narratives for women, children and vulnerable groups in society, including the girl child.

Presenting the award at the event held in Abuja on the heels of the 21” National Council on Women Affairs, Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tellen described the activities of the centre as a booster in driving the vision and aspirations of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Genda Agenda.

She said the award was presented in recognition of the foundation’s work and commitment in supporting the activities of the ministry in changing the narratives for women, children, and the vulnerable groups, including the girl child.