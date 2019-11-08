Following the demand of the U-23 team for their unpaid bonuses and allowances, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has swung into action immediately to find out why the funds were being withheld.

The Special Assistant to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Kola Daniel, said in Lagos on Friday that the Minister, Sunday Dare, had before now approved the payment of all bonuses and allowances due to the team.

He said that findings revealed that the Ministry of Finance had yet to release the money to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for payment to the Olympic Eagles.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development together with the NFF are following up on the pending approved funds and assure that all payments will be made as soon as possible,” he said in a statement. (NAN)