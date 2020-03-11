The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, in continuation of his quest to ensure sports becomes a viable business in Nigeria, on Monday, led officials of the ministry in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hideaplus sports consultancy.

The MoU between the ministry and Hideaplus sports consultancy will see to the organisation of the National Principals and Headmasters Cup competitions and will further serve to strengthen grassroots sports development.

In his remarks, the minister expressed satisfaction that one of the ministry’s vision for grassroots sports development was on its way to becoming a reality. He added that the event would bring back the experiences of the Principals Cup, which birthed some ex-internationals in the past, while promising to include as many sports as possible.

“You would recall the nostalgia that Principals Cup put on everybody’s lips; we have seen some of our best footballers and stars come through the Principals Cup and suddenly it died off.

“Today, we give strength to our commitment to bring back the Principals Cup that would serve as trail blazer to bring back some of the past and lost glory of not just football development, but, also, sports development, and I promise it won’t be about just football as other sports would be included.”