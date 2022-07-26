From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Ministry of Education has urged its monitoring and evaluation officers as well as innovation grant officers to upgrade their knowledge and skills in order to remain relevant in service.

A statement from the Ministry indicated that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the charge during the opening ceremony of two-day workshop organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the World Bank for the officers in Ekiti State.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Adedigba, explained that the workshop was in determination of the Ministry to ensure the success of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project.

The Minister stressed that the training workshop provided the officers the opportunity to better their capacity to effectively implement monitoring and evaluation activities across all the four project component.

He emphasized that the training was meant to achieve the sole aim of strengthening, monitoring and evaluation capacity in the management of IDEAS project.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kofoworola Adeyire represented by the Chairman, Board for Technical and Vocational Education, Olukayode Babade, commended the Federal Ministry of Education and the World Bank for organising the workshop in Ekiti State.

Babade further commended the World Bank for the recent fund mobilization released to benefitting states and the attendant clearance of the institutional development plans of technical colleges in Ekiti State.

She also appreciated the endorsement of the grant agreement forms for benefitting technical colleges, adding that the training was key to the successful implementation of the projects, which will, undoubtedly, enhance the judicious use of the project fund, better project tracking and consistent attainment of project development objectives.