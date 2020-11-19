In furtherance of its role of nurturing young tennis players from the grassroots, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is to partner United States-based AJ Tennis Academy to establish a world-class tennis Academy in Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking during a visit to the Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare, in his office, Director of AJ Tennis Academy International, based in Minneapolis, Tolu Olaleyesaid he was excited by the prospect of partnering the ministry to develop the next generation of tennis players as well as good citizens.

“Our plan is to develop the tennis Academy as a business, in partnership with domestic and foreign investors to ensure long-term survival and serve as a model for other sports. We are here to explore ways of gaining support for this initiative from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.”

In his response, the minister said: ”Thanks for your faith in Nigeria. The timing of this initiative is very good and in consonance with our new sports industry policy which classifies sports as business. It also falls within the purview of our Adopt-a-sports initiative. I fully support this initiative and will give whatever support needed to make it succeed.”

The minister further advised the initiator to consider replicating the Academy in Ibadan, Lagos and Abeokuta, to derive maximum benefits.