Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Monday commenced training of Independent Monitors for National Social Investment programmes in Taraba state.

The Minister of the ministry Hajiya Sadiya Farouq who flagged off the training urged the monitors to be attentive so as to successfully carry out their assignment at the end.

Farouq told the monitors that President Muhammadu Buhari was totally committed to using the social investment programmes in lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next three years, urging them to be committed to making it a reality.

Represented by Mr Silas Wuya, the Chief Administration Officer of the Ministry, Farouq congratulated the trainees on their selection as monitors of the programme in Taraba.

“I want to urge you all to pay attention to the training so as to succeed at the end of the day in doing the job well for the benefit of the people of the state,” she said.

She listed the social investment programmes as school feeding programme, N power, Conditional Cash Transfer among others.

The Taraba state Focal Person for the social investment Mrs Beatrice Kichina noted at the occasion that the people of the state had immensely benefited from FG’s social investment programmes.

Kichina commended the minister for coming up with laudable policies that were very beneficial to the people of the state and the nation.

She charged the monitors not to compromise when they eventually commenced the assignment after the training for the good of the people of the state.

Mr Bitrus Nyaama, the Taraba Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) noted that agency would continue to monitor everyone involved in the social investment programme including the independent monitors to enhance success.