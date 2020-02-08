The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has warned groups, individuals or associations against turning Nigerian sports into their personal estate.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Gabriel Aduda, in a statement he personally signed, reiterated that the ministry will not allow anyone exploit or mislead Nigerian athletes for personal or selfish interest. Aduda said: “The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, charged by law to supervise and implement all sports development policies, hereby, reiterates that the only recognised name for Nigerian athletes is Team Nigeria. Also, the authority to decide who wears Nigeria’s colours rests with the ministry and not any single individual.”