From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Accountability Lab Nigeria and Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative (WRAPA) have partnered to popularise the National Gender Policy (NGP) in all sectors of governance in Nigeria.

The collaboration is intended to implement the Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability Project in the country.

The Programmes and Leaning Manager, Accountability Lab Nigeria, Ehi Idakwo-Pam, who spoke at a One-Day Strategic Engagement with Heads of Media Organisations, yesterday in Abuja, noted the initiative is supported by MacArthur Foundation.

She said: “The partnership was aimed at ensuring “a strategic alignment and public buy-in on the provisions and popularization of the Revised National Gender Policy within stations and in public media enlightenment for NGP adoption.

“A knowledge enhancement activity; “Know your NGP” targets, key stakeholders from identified media organizations to engage Media leaders for a knowledge update session on the policy recommendations and stipulations for gender equity, accountability, and electoral integrity.”

The Secretary General of WRAPA, Saudatu Mahdi, expressed worry over the high rate of corruption that has bedevilled the country.

Mahdi said: “Corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerian society.

“Owing to this consensus the Buhari administration won the general elections when a ruling party was voted out and elections were used to transfer power.

“However, corruption remains in several spheres of governance in Nigeria five years after.

“Election promises remain unfulfilled while concerted government efforts and citizen-led campaigns have not dislodged deeply entrenched corruption that poses barriers to access, inclusion and accountability.”

She explained that the Improving Electoral Integrity and Accountability Project was premised on democratic principles, which suggests that to reap and sustain the gains of democracy, deliberate actions must be taken to ensure the inclusion of women, youths and other marginalized groups.

“WRAPA also believes that defining and promoting the quality and sustained participation of marginalized constituencies entails deliberate responses to women and

Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, GESI concerns in Nigeria’s ongoing constitutional and electoral review processes.

“The project aims to contribute to alterations in policy documents and social and legal shifts that evidence the removal of barriers to women’s inclusion, and participation while reducing the cost of corruption in governance and service delivery for women and marginalized populations.

“The project’s objective is two-fold. Firstly, it aims to mobilize a GESI reflective multi-level citizen movement that will contribute to defining statutory, policy and social parameters for sustainable, inclusive, transparent elections, legitimacy and transparent governance in Nigeria.

“Secondly, we are hoping to run expanded and sustained anti-corruption affirmative action campaigns that remove the barriers limiting inclusion and access for women and other marginalized populations both in public and social life.”