Following the recent intervention of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare when he gave financial and material support to the families of ex players, the Ministry has written to the NFF to come up with a welfare plans for players.

In a letter dated May 11th, written by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, the President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick was directed to furnish the Ministry with plans for welfare assistance to players.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the kind gesture of extending support to the families of our fallen heroes in following the lead of the Ministry to pledge the monthly payment of #30,000. I wish to further request you to provide information on the welfare scheme (package) put in place by your management to enhance productivity and motivate the welfare of staff and athletes of your Federation, as well as welfare scheme for families of ex Internationals, the sick, injured athletes,” Aduda was quoted to have written.

This letter was expected to stir the NFF to action, following wide outcry over the poor welfare of most ex players and their families.