John Adams, Minna

The Director Media and Communications to People Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, Umar Nasko Campaign Organisation and a publisher, Alhaji Mohammed Yahaya has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command.

Yahaya Mohammed, a publisher of Minna based weekly newspaper, the NigerWatch was first invited by the police on Thursday last week but was released on bail.

However on Friday last week, while on his way to Abuja for a private business was asked to report to the state criminal investigation department that same day.

All his explanations that he was out of town, fell on their deaf ears as he was asked to report “in his own interest” an order he obeyed and was subsequently detained till Saturday.

Yahaya was allowed to go home on Saturday afternoon with instruction that he should report on Monday morning which he did but after waiting for several hours, he was again asked to go and report back on Tuesday and after five hours of waiting at the CIB office, he was again asked to go and report back on Wednesday because “we have not completed our investigation”

According to Yahaya who spoke to our correspondent shortly after returning from the state CID on Tuesday, he was being accused of being a security threat and divulging government secret.

According to Yahaya he was told of the existence of a petition from the office of the Chief of Staff accusing him of constituting himself into a security threat in the state by inciting the public through the disclosure of official secret on various Social Media Platforms.

The petition signed by Mohammed Abdullshi Senior Personal Assistant to the Chief of Staff Government House wants the police to investigate the source of the classified official document” .

The said “classified documents” was a letter from the governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to the state House of Assembly, seeking the house approval for “Restructuring of Existing N3.5 billion Revolving Overdraft into 36 Month Term Loan”.

The letter was publicly read on the floor of the house and the loan request granted by the house, a copy of this letter was posted on the Facebook account of the embattled Media Director which earned arrest.

In his reaction, the Media Director said “I am not a political appointee, I am just a journalist doing my work as a required by law”.

Mohammed Yahaya Usman is also the publisher of Minna based Niger Watch Weekly newspaper