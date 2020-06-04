Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Thursday, announced some changes in the state executive council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, which was also made available to Daily Sun.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Culture, Diaspora and Indigenous Artwork, Sally Mbanefo, will henceforth, become the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Tertiary Education; while the former Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Professor Theresa Obiekezie, becomes the Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy.

It said also that Afam Mbanefo, former Commissioner for Youth Entrepreneurship and Creative Economy, now moves to the Ministry of Transport; even as the former Commissioner for Transport, Christian Madubuko; now goes to the Ministry of Culture, Diaspora and Indigenous Artwork.

Obiano urged the commissioners to be steadfast in working and bringing results to the Anambra State government, and never to allow their personal engagements derail them from their official assignments.

“The state government is giving you these new assignments with the firm belief that you will deliver results. All we want from you, in your new designations, is result.

“Do not allow your individual engagements to stop the official assignments given to you by the government and people of Anambra State,” the statement said.