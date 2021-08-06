A 17-year-old boy on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s Court, for allegedly stealing N722,000.

The police charged the minor with theft, under Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi , told the court that the minor committed the offence on June 21, at Highway Powa Market, Ikeja, Lagos.

He claimed that the boy stole the N722,000 cash, belonging to Ms Esther Adeboye

Chief Magistrate A.O. Ajibade admitted the minor to bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 30, for further hearing. (NAN)

