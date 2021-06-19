By Gabriel Dike

The 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) kicked off yesterday with minor hiccups in few Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says over 1.4million candidates are writing the 2021 UTME in over 800 CBT centres nationwide.

Candidates arrived their exam centres as early as 7.00am but after biometrics, the UTME started at 9.30am, 30 minutes behind schedule.

Despite the rain in some parts of Lagos, the candidates waited to write the UTME. The CBT centres did not make provision for them to stay until after the rain.

At Dosh College, Egbe, Lagos, candidates for the first session did not finish the two hours until at 12.25pm because of minor hiccups.

A parent, Mr. Dotun Odamo, said his son went in at 7.30pm and he is still inside as at 12.15.pm. He and other candidates ought to have finished by 10.00am.

After the first session, some of the candidates said the delay was caused by computers which went off while candidates where writing their exam.

Some of the candidates told their parents that some computers went off three times and they had to wait.

The second session candidates started at 1.05pm while few candidates reported late.

Attempt to speak with officials of the college was twarted by two workers. They asked our Correspondent to call the JAMB Registrar.

At Bafuto CBT centres, Ikotun, at 9.40am, the first session candidates finished and came out from the exam hall.

The presence of newsmen made parents and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) personnel uncomfortable. One of the security officials asked the Journalists to leave but they insisted they were not inside Bafuto but outside.

The second session candidates were moved into another room when parents complained that they were left outside the main road with the impending rain.

It was a seamless exercise at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) CBT centres at Ogba, Lagos as the UTME started and ended on time without hiccups.

Parents at the centre commended the management of JAMB and WAEC for ensuring a smooth exercise.

Also, some of the CBT centres lacked convenient facilities as some candidates made use of outside when pressed.

The CBT centres kept parents outside and did not allow them near the examination venue.

Writing of the 2021 UTME will end on July 3. It is meant for admissions into the universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.