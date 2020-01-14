The domestic league, which is centred around Italian Seria A, Spanish La-liga, French Ligue 1, German Bundesliga and the English premier league saw the Nigeria youngster witnessing more minutes of action ahead of well known soccer star in the European top five league.

SportingSun gathered Osimhen, whose form hit a superlative dimension under the tutelage of coach Christophe Galtier had played 1,579 minute in the French league. The record saw him won more playing time above world soccer star, Messi, who had played 1,170 minutes for Barcelona and Ronaldo who was yet to play above 1,405 minutes for Italian giant, Juventus. Just has Osimhen suddenly emerged the club man of the moment by witnessing every minute of action based on his prowess, Messi and Ronaldo were obvious key man of their respectively club. The Nigeria star boy, who defeated the duo with high margin of minutes will still maintain his spot even if both icons witness another 90 minutes of ac- tion in his absence.