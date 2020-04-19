A miracle was said to have occurred as a 68-year-old woman was successfully delivered of a set of twins comprising a. boy and a girl at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi Araba, Lagos

The disclosure was made today by Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Council (CMAC), in a statement through the institution’s Twitter handle. LUTH (@LUTHofficial). He said the woman was delivered of the babies on April 14 via caesarean section.

According to Adeyemo the woman, became pregnant for the first time courtesy of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)..

He said: “LUTH has successfully delivered a sixty-eight (68) year old primigravida (pregnant for the first time) with twin (a male and a female) gestation (pregnancy) following an IVF conception. She was delivered through an elective caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation on Tuesday April 14, 2020.”

According Cable, Adeyemo noted that “the IVF and embryo were done at a separate location but later referred to LUTH during the early stage of the pregnancy where it was consequently managed until delivery.

“The development was the first of its kind in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa, adding that both the mother and babies are in a good state.

“The IVF and embryo transfer were done at an outside facility. She was thereafter referred to LUTH at early gestation and managed till term. This is the first in LUTH, Nigerian and Africa! Mother and babies are well.”