Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The corpse of a man buried 41 years ago in Akure, the Ondo State capital has been exhumed.

Residents of the town were, however, amazed when it was discovered that the corpse had remained fresh after many years of burial.

Also, all the items used to bury the body including clothes were intact, even as all parts of his body had remained intact.

The development attracted many people as both old and young gathered to catch a glimpse of the body which did not decompose after many years of burial.

The corpse which was buried in front of a two-storey building on Hospital Road, Akure, was exhumed to pave way for road dualisation in the area.

The onlookers were surprised to see that the body was fresh, as if it was recently buried, and this made them raised the alarm.

Many people, including motorcyclists, besieged the place to catch a glimpse of the body of the man, identified as Baba Boboye.

The body was later moved to Ajegunle, along Ijoka road where it was reburied.