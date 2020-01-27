Mr Abdullahi Candido, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), says the council’s internally generated revenue and government intervention programmes were open for public scrutiny.

Candido said this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja against allegations of financial misappropriation.

He noted that asking questions through appropriate channels of how public funds were spent was the best way of holding leaders accountable to the people.

He said that allegations of misappropriation of funds, disregard of public procurement act and abuse of office levelled against his administration by a civil society organisation remained untrue.

“The facts and the figures so produced by the protesters can not stand because it was a lazy description of what is going on here.

“We do all we can to see that salaries are paid timely and projects are executed, so the N19 billion they claim we got from the JAAC Secretariat and our IGR can only be better imagined.

“I want to collectively inform you that this area council since this administration has made at least N9 billion put together and then about N6.1 billion has gone as salary, while the rest have been used to execute different projects.

“So I don’t know where these allegations are coming from but I want to urge the people of this council to feel free and walk into our audit and account departments and ask questions accordingly,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on Jan. 22, a civil society organisation with the name Civil Society for Human Rights and Rehabilitation protested against alleged abuse of office by the AMAC chairman.

The group in its petition submitted to the legislative arm of the council alleged that the chairman was in the habit of granting contracts to his family members.

They also alleged that the present administration had refused to rehabilitate and renovate most of its dilapidated infrastructures.(NAN)