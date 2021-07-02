From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended Abdullahi Ahmed-Sani, Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice and Edward Ali-Liman, Deputy Chief Registrar Personnel of the Court over alleged misconduct.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Isa Ebini-Kana, Executive Secretary of the Commission and made available to Daily Sun, on Friday in Lafia.

The Executive Secretary in the statement said the suspension followed the decision reached at the emergency meeting of the Commission on July 1, 2021.

He said the Commission deliberated on the complaint of misconduct written against the two officers and suspended them to pave way for proper investigation without interference.

He said Esther Mami-Ejeh, Chief Registrar, Customary Court of Appeal is to cover the duties of the Chief Registrar, High Court of Justice while, Hadiza Abubakar, Deputy Chief Registrar, Magistrates Affairs at the High Court is to cover the duties of the Deputy Chief Registrar Personnel.

He therefore called on the staff of the state judiciary and the general public not to have any business with the suspended officers until the outcome of the investigation.

